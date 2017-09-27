Veritone slides as Citron says stock should be 70% lower

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is in the doldrums ( down 27.5% ) after a late-morning tweet from short seller Citron Research picked a fair-value price 70% below yesterday's close.

The company "is not artificial intelligence, more like natural stupidity," Citron says in the tweet. "Stock should trade right back to $20."

Shares had closed at $65.91 yesterday; they're down more than $18/share to $47.80 shortly before the close.

The company's stock had jumped last week after its artificial-intelligence platform won best of show at IBC.

Citron, meanwhile, has of late focused its bearish power on Ubiquiti Networks, which it's calling a "total fraud."