BofA looking for office space in Paris - Bloomberg

Preparing to maybe move part of its trading operations for a post-Brexit Europe, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is in talks to lease about 100K square feet in Paris, reports Bloomberg.

The operation would initially house about 300 employees, but that amount of space could accommodate up to 1K.

The move to Paris (should it happen) follows months of internal wrangling, with some executives having preferred Frankfurt. Still up for decision is where BofA's investment banking operations will operate out of (with Dublin in the lead).