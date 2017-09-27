Outfront Media +3.8% as it confirms new deal with New York MTA

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is up 3.8% as it confirms it's renewed a long-term ad deal from New York's MTA, the largest public transit authority in the country.

The deal from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority gives Outfront the ad and communications concessions for subway, commuter rail and buses along with billboards.

Outfront will deploy more than 50,000 digital ad displays systemwide, installed on a rolling basis starting next year. It will also continue maintaining more than 500 billboard locations for the MTA.

The company's holding a conference call to discuss the deal tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.