Encana delivers new Montney plant; maintains 2017 production guidance

Encana (ECA +2% ) is higher after announcing the successful start-up of its Tower processing plant in the Montney gas field, ahead of schedule and under budget.

The plant is the first of three Veresen Midstream facilities that ECA says will more than double its Montney liquids production in Q4 2017 from the prior-year quarter; ECA says the two other new plants also are ahead of schedule and under budget, with start-up expected before year-end.

ECA also says it will meet its full-year production guidance despite losing 3,500 boe/day during Q3 from U.S. operations it suspended because of Hurricane Harvey.