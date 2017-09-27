Ambarella up 6.5% after Morgan Stanley bull case

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares close up 6.51% to $48.57 today after Morgan Stanley gave the company a $115 bull case on technology driving the AI space.

Analysts Joseph Moore and Craig Hettenbach cite Ambarella’s optimism about its advanced dedicated computer vision chips, which could make the company a market leader if the products live up to expectations.

Most CV functions happen with programmable chips so Ambarella would join only Intel’s Mobileye and Movidius in the dedicated CV chip space.

The analysts note that it could be a long while before Ambarella starts bringing in CV revenue but they also see near-term potential in developing supplier relationships in the autonomous vehicle space, though that doesn’t support the bull case pricing.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and $60 price target on Ambarella.

