GE warns Indian government on railway contract

General Electric (NYSE:GE) warns India's government that it risks losing jobs and having to pay “substantial” penalties if it follows through on a threat to cancel a $2.6B contract for railway engines.

“Roughly 1,000 roles have been hired in the factory and maintenance shed, and 5,000 jobs created and sustained in the supplier network," GE says. "An alteration of this contract will have serious impact on job creation and skills development and cause the government to incur substantial costs.”

The contract has been thrown into doubt because India’s new railway minister has said he wants the country’s huge but rundown network to become fully electrified, and GE does not make electric trains.