Exxon bets on Brazil, buying into eight offshore oil blocks in auction

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) expands its presence in Brazil after winning a total of eight offshore blocks in the country’s latest oil bidding round.

XOM combined with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) on six blocks in the offshore Campos basin, including a bid of 2.24B reais for one area alone - Brazil’s highest-ever such bid - and another of 1.2B reais; XOM won two other blocks by itself in the basin.

Other winners included China’s Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) and Spain’s Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), which took offshore blocks in the Espírito Santo basin.

