Jabil reports Q4 beats, positive guidance; shares down 1%

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares are down 1.08% aftermarket following Q4 earnings beats and a guidance straddle.

Q1 guidance: revenue, $5.25B to $5.75B (consensus: $5.38B); core operating income (non-GAAP), $198M to $258M; EPS, $0.65 to $0.91 (consensus: $0.83).

Diversified Manufacturing revenue was up 32% on the year to about $2.85B. In Q1, Jabil expects the segment to have a 13% growth on the year to $2.7B.

Electronics Manufacturing revenue rose 3% in the quarter to about $2.15B. The Q1 outlook expects a 3% year-over-year growth to $2.8B.

Financials: Non-GAAP core operating income was $191M, up 77% on the prior year’s quarter. Operating expenses had $241.8M spent for SG&A, up 16%, and $7.7M spent on R&D. Jabil ended the quarter with $1.2B in cash and equivalents.

