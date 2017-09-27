Stocks stage broad advance paced by financials, techs

Stocks eased to broad gains, driven largely by interest rate expectations that helped propel bank shares sharply higher.

Rising Treasury yields supported the financial group (+1.3%), and today's trade left the benchmark 10-year yield 8 bps higher at 2.31% and the two-year up by 3 bps at 1.47%.

The tech sector (+1.1%) also soundly outpaced the broader market, helped by Micron Technology, which jumped 8.5% to its best level since the dot-com bubble after posting record sales in the latest quarter and issuing upbeat guidance.

The tech gains helped lift the Nasdaq (+1.2%) to an outsized gain, while the small-cap the Russell 2000 (+1.9%) soared to a new record high for the fourth straight session.

Investors followed the latest Republican outline for tax reforms, but details were sparse and “people are very skeptical that any of this is going to get done,” says Ian Winer, head of equities trading at Wedbush Securities.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.5% to settle at $52.14/bbl after government data revealed an unexpected decline in crude inventories.