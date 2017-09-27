Disney behind-the-scenes content headed to movie pre-shows

Disney (DIS +0.6% ) is partnering with movie-theater advertising firm National CineMedia (NCMI +3.1% ) on new pre-movie content that will have exclusive behind-the-scenes footage for a number of upcoming Star Wars and Marvel films.

National CineMedia launches Noovie on Friday, its replacement for FirstLook, a pre-show roll that has played out before features on thousands of national screens for more than a decade.

The deal starts with content tied to the Pixar film Coco, but will eventually offer exclusive content around Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the untitled Han Solo movie, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, and The Incredibles 2 and others.

Noovie also has a partnership with Sony Music's (NYSE:SNE) Rumble Yard, which is sharing behind-the-scenes video of the Foo Fighters from the band's Acropolis show.