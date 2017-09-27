U.S. tariff ruling on Bombardier "absurd," Delta CEO Bastian says

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Edward Bastian blasts the big tariffs slapped on Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) jets as "absurd," and says paying the nearly 220% duty would make the planes unaffordable.

DAL ordered 75 of Bombardier's CSeries jets in April 2016, but Boeing (NYSE:BA) complained that its Canadian rival sold the planes for millions of dollars less than the $80M list price thanks to government subsidies; the U.S. Commerce Department sided with Boeing in a preliminary ruling issued yesterday.

Bastian tells CNBC that Boeing does not produce a comparable product to Bombardier's CSeries, and that Boeing had offered DAL used jets as an alternative.

Bastian does not say whether the high duties would affect DAL’s decision to go through with its order, but adds, “We don't believe that will be the end of the story.”