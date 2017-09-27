Reuters: New York regulator subpoenas Equifax over breach

New York’s financial services regulator has issued a subpoena to Equifax (NYSE:EFX) demanding more information about the massive data breach, as well as details on when the company learned of the breach and what actions it took after it was discovered, Reuters reports.

The state's Department of Financial Services sent the subpoena on Sept. 14, according to the report, and shortly thereafter proposed that credit reporting agencies be subject to its cybersecurity rule, which requires financial institutions to establish a program to protect consumer data and alert the regulator to material breaches.

Separately, Richard Cordray, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, says the agency is working with the FTC and New York's DFS on a new regulatory framework that includes onsite monitors at EFX and the two other major credit reporting firms, Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).