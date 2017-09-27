JPMorgan analyst: Bet against CBS on Anthem flap

JPMorgan analyst Shawn Quigg believes President Trump's war on the NFL over protesting players will have a real impact on media shares, and is betting against CBS (CBS +0.4% ) in particular with a new weekend of games coming up.

Football ratings for the past weekend (when multiple teams' players coordinated protests during the playing of the National Anthem) were up Y/Y, though overall season-to-date ratings are down 11%.

But Quigg is recommending buying $57.50 puts on CBS, expecting the price to fall after ratings come out for the coming weekend. CBS closed at $58.21 today.

“NFL-related revenue is not trivial to CBS, and any decline in NFL viewership related to the National Anthem debate may negatively affect future results,” Quigg writes. “We view this weekend’s viewership results as a cleaner proxy in determining whether the Anthem debate may be a larger issue for the NFL, and CBS, or not.”

Quigg also pointed to a surge in jersey sales for Pittsburgh Steeler Alejandro Villanueva (who was the only one on his team to stand during their game) as backup for his sentiment.