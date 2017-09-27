Fiat Chrysler to join settlement talks over diesel emissions

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) will take part in settlement talks with lawyers representing vehicle owners suing the company over excess diesel emissions on Oct. 12, court-appointed settlement adviser Ken Feinberg said today.

German auto supplier Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), which also been sued by U.S. vehicle owners, will take part in the settlement talks, Feinberg said.

The U.S. Justice Department sued FCAU earlier this year, accusing the automaker of illegally using software that led to excess emissions in U.S. diesel cars sold since 2014, but the government is not participating in next month's talks.