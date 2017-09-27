Louisiana opts in to FirstNet public safety wireless network

Louisiana has boarded the FirstNet train, accepting AT&T's (T +0.1% ) plan to build out the state's network for first responders.

That makes it the 24th state or territory to opt in, as states weigh whether to join AT&T's effort or pursue a competing plan promised from Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

"The entire State of Louisiana will benefit from this decision," says Governor John Bel Edwards. "From natural disasters like flooding and hurricanes, to other planned events like Mardi Gras, hosting Super Bowls or other large sporting events, Louisiana has many unique times when communications systems can become strained."

FirstNet expects pre-emption for primary users over AT&T's LTE network to happen by year-end.