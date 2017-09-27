Abbott Labs +3.5% after FDA OKs blood glucose monitoring device

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) +3.5% AH on news that the FDA approved its FreeStyle Libre Flash glucose monitoring device as a replacement for blood glucose monitoring for adults with diabetes.

The approval means the ~30M people with diabetes in the U.S. can now track their blood sugar levels without the need to prick their fingers.

ABT's device uses a small sensor worn on the back of the upper arm to continuously measure and monitor glucose levels for up to 10 days, making it the longest lasting personal glucose sensor available in the U.S.