Windstream rebounds 5% as firms debate bond-default claim

Shares in Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) fell 10.7% yesterday after news of a noteholder claiming a default tied to how Windstream spun off its Communications Sales & Leasing unit (now Uniti Group (UNIT -5.9% )), but it got some backup today from one credit research firm that buys Windstream's take on the situation.

A creditor (surely Aurelius Capital Management) has said that asset transfers in the 2015 deal were a sale-leaseback transaction in violation of bond covenants.

Covenant Review doesn't agree, though it does admit "litigation is inherently unpredictable."

Meanwhile research firm Reorg thinks Aurelius may have a point: "To the extent that one is able to construe the contribution of the Contributed Assets, Spin-Off and Lease as a Sale and Leaseback transaction under the indentures, then the contribution may have violated the Sale and Leaseback Transactions covenant."