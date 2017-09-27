Platinum, palladium hit price parity for first time since 2001

Palladium hit price parity with platinum today for the first time in 16 years, as demand expectations for the two metals have diverged.

Both are used primarily by automakers in making catalytic converters, but platinum is more heavily used in the diesel vehicles that have fallen out of favor since Volkswagen's emissions rigging scandal, while palladium has been helped by a switch to gasoline engines and expectations for growth in hybrid electric vehicles.

Spot palladium rose today to $919.50/oz., while platinum fell slightly to $917.49/oz.; YTD, palladium prices have risen 35% vs. a 2% gain for platinum.

ETFs: OTCPK:PALDF, PLG, PPLT, PALL, SPPP, OTCQX:IMPUY, PTM, OTCPK:AGPPY, PGM