Official: Vivendi didn't come up at France-Italy summit

France's Vivendi (VIVHY -0.2% ) is facing Italian sanctions (including a fine of up to €300M) over its involvement with Telecom Italia (TI +1.6% ), but the subject didn't come up at a summit today between the governments of the two countries, an Italian official says.

"I never even raised the issue," says Italy's Industry Minister Carlo Calenda.

The Vivendi-TI question hinges on whether the French media giant has de facto control of Telecom Italia, which Italy's government may consider to have national strategic value. Vivendi has a 24% holding in TI.