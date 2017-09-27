Reuters: Blackstone, Apollo team up for Westinghouse bid

P-E firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) have teamed up to bid for bankrupt Westinghouse Electric, Reuters reports.

Also, buyout firm Cerberus Capital is in talks with U.S. nuclear power plant component provider BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) about submitting a joint bid for Westinghouse, and other bidders could emerge, according to the report, which also says a deal could value the bankrupt company as ~$4B.

Westinghouse, which is owned by Japan's Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY), filed for bankruptcy in March, hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the southeastern U.S.

Other relevant tickers: SO, SCG