Roku prices IPO at $14, high end of range, for $1.3B valuation

Roku (Private:ROKU) has priced its initial public offering at $14/share, the high end of its $12-$14 range.

With 15.7M shares on offer, the raise is about $220M and values the streaming media company at $1.3B.

It had raised $45M last November and has raised more than $200M in private funding so far.

Revenues for the first half of 2017 were up 23% to $199.7M.

