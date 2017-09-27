Senate confirms antitrust chief, queueing up deal discussions

After a short delay, the Senate has confirmed Makan Delrahim as the antitrust chief of the Dept. of Justice by a 73-21 vote.
That likely removes a minor hurdle in the approval of AT&T's (T +0.1%) company-defining $85B deal to acquire Time Warner (TWX -0.5%).
Delrahim is thought to be a traditional Republican when it comes to antitrust enforcement (i.e. less interventionist than Democrats).
The AT&T/Time Warner deal is likely at the top of his docket, though other investors are watching with great interest (including stakeholders in Bayer's (BAYRY -0.4%) $57B deal to buy Monsanto (MON -0.3%)).