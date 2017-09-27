Senate sets social-media/Russia hearing for Nov. 1

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) executives have been invited to a public hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee Nov. 1, part of the panel's ongoing probe into Russia's use of social media to influence the U.S. election, Bloomberg reports.

Those officials were also invited to an open hearing to be held within the next month by the House Intelligence Committee on the same issue, Bloomberg says.

Earlier, a separate committee in the House (the Science and Technology Committee) began asking the three companies to hand over information about possible influence from Russian entities around fracking and fossil fuel issues.