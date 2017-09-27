Morningstar: Smaller firms setting rules in 'undervalued' U.S. wireless

Morningstar says that the smaller players in U.S. wireless (but particularly T-Mobile (TMUS -1% )) are setting the rules in a market it still considers modestly undervalued amid hot competition.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is still the leader, but it and duopoly partner AT&T (T +0.1% ) are being "undermined at the margin" by T-Mobile and Sprint (S -0.5% ), "and we don't see this trend slowing anytime soon," writes Brian Colello.

Verizon's ability to command premium pricing is going to continue to decrease, he suggests, constraining expansion of its future returns.

Meanwhile, AT&T "paid a rich price" for DirecTV, an asset the firm believes offers minimal benefits to the core telecom business.

"T-Mobile is the only large U.S. carrier that is increasing wireless service revenue," Colello says, "and while we doubt it can keep increasing wireless service revenue in the double digits, mid-single-digit growth appears achievable, versus declining revenue for the industry as a whole."

Morningstar considers AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile to be near fairly valued, and Sprint "significantly overvalued."