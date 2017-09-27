Bombardier nears $1.25B jet deal with Air Baltic

In a glimmer of potentially good news for Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) in an otherwise disastrous day (I, II) that saw shares fall as much as 16% in Toronto trading, Bloomberg reports the beleaguered planemaker is close to a deal to sell at least 14 of its C-Series jets to Air Baltic in an order with a ~$1.25B list value.

“We have made the strategic decision to go to an all-jet fleet,” Air Baltic CEO Martin Gauss says. “It’s not clear when we will place the order, but we will replace our turboprops with C-Series.”

The preliminary U.S. ruling setting harsh import duties on the plane “doesn’t change our confidence in the C-Series,” Gauss says. “This is a political issue. It has nothing to do with the aircraft.”

The CEO says Air Baltic’s CS300 planes are burning ~21% less fuel than the aging Boeing 737-300 aircraft they are replacing, with longer flights typically yielding greater savings.