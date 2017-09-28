New measures to fight opioid addiction

President Trump's commission on drug addiction has unveiled new measures to stop the opioid epidemic: strategic partnerships and new drug supply limits.

It follows a gathering at the White House which included presentations from various invited government officials, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The panel also explored recommending new treatments for pain management without the use of addictive substances.

Related tickers: JNJ, ENDP, TEVA, ABC, MCK, INSY, DEPO, AGN, ALKS, MNK, AMPH, PFE, TTNP, BDSI, DRRX, CARA, COLL, EGLT, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX,IPCI, KMPH, OTCQB:ELTP, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, OPNT