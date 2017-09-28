Japan's Abe calls a snap election

Paving the way for a snap election on Oct. 22, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament overnight.

Abe is widely seen as trying to reconsolidate his grip on power within the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party, so he can extend the term of his premiership next year, but he faces a growing challenge from the new Party of Hope, which was launched by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike this week.

