Penske Automotive updates on impact from hurricanes

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updates on the impact of hurricanes on its operations in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Puerto Rico.

The company says it operates 19 dealerships and 3 collision centers in the affected areas which represent about 9% of revenue for the six months ended June 30.

Hurricane Maria: "Significantly impacted the island of Puerto Rico, as the power grid and communication systems on the island have been severely damaged. As a result, certain of the company's operations have been suspended and are expected to remain impacted for the immediate future."

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey: "Disrupted our operations in Florida, Georgia (Atlanta market), and Texas (Houston market). Operations in Florida and Texas were impacted for nearly one week while Georgia experienced a disruption in operations for 1-2 days. Operations in Florida, Texas and Georgia are now operating at full capacity."

