More on McCormick's Q3

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 8.4% on a constant currency basis in Q3

Acquisition contributed 4 percentage point of growth in the quarter.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $696.8M (+5.3%, +4.6% on a constant currency basis); Industrial: $488.4M (+13.8%, +14.4% on a constant currency basis).

Gross margin rate slipped 70 bps to 40.9%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $139.7M (+9.7%); Industrial: $64.1M (+43.1%).

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 140 bps to 17.2%.

Income from unconsolidated operations grew 1.2% to $8.2M.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +9% to +10% (+10% to +11% in constant currency); Operating income: +10% to +11%; Adjusted operating income: +20% to +21%; Diluted EPS: $3.69 to $3.73; Adjusted diluted EPS: $4.20 to $4.24.