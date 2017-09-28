Zynerba's lead candidate ZYN002 successful in mid-stage Fragile X study; shares ahead 96% premarket

Nano cap Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) jumps 96% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from an open-label exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial, FAB-C, assessing lead candidate ZYN002 (cannabidiol [CBD] gel) in pediatric and adolescent patients with Fragile X syndrome (FXS), an inherited autism-like disorder.

The 20-subject study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant 46% improvement from baseline at week 12 in a scale called ADAMS (p<0.0001). Participants treated with ZYN002 also showed clinically meaningful improvements key behavioral characteristics such as temper tantrums, social avoidance, repetitive movements and hyperactivity.

ZYN002 was safe and well-tolerated. Two patients discontinued treatment due to worsening of pre-existing eczema. Four others experienced adverse events, none considered severe.

The company plans to meet with the FDA in H1 2018 with the aim of initiating a Phase 2/3 study as soon as feasible. ZYN002 has Orphan Drug status for the treatment of FXS.

