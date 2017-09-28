H&M accelerates shift to digital model

Hennes & Mauritz ([HNNMY]], OTCPK:HMRZF) CEO Karl-Johan Persson issued a riveting comment following the company's sales update by noting that he expects online sales to surpass store sales before 2030.

The retail giant is increasing its shift to digital and cutting its new store target for this year.

"We are continuing to improve the online store and are adding more and faster delivery options, while at the same time further broadening the range of products online," says Persson.

H&M's Q3 sales of SEK51.23B came in just a touch short of the consensus estimate of SEK51.24B. The company generated profit of SEK5.02B during the quarter.

Shares of H&M are down 5.31% in Stockholm trading.

