Seagate contributes $1.25B to Toshiba deal; SK Hynix will act as limited partner

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will contribute $1.25B to the purchase of Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit and expects to form a long-term supply agreement.

Seagate was part of the Bain-backed consortium that signed an $18B deal with Toshiba earlier today.

The Bain consortium will hold a 49.9% stake in the Toshiba Memory Corporation unit with Toshiba retaining 40.2% and Japan’s Hoya Corp. owning 9.9%.

Toshiba rival SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL), another member of the consortium, will put about $2.4B in a Bain-established fund to act as a limited partner.

SK Hynix’s participation in the consortium had concerned Japanese officials worried about Toshiba tech ending up in the hands of foreign competitors so the fund was likely set up to make the regulatory process smoother.

Toshiba has until its full-year report in March to clear all regulatory hurdles or risks delisting on the Tokyo exchange due to financial losses from a bankrupt energy subsidiary.

Previously: Toshiba signs $18B deal to sell chip unit (Sept. 28)