Futures on watch ahead of GDP, labor data

Wall Street futures are pointing to a flat to lower open as traders take a break from prior gains on the back of President Trump's tax reform proposal.

Investors are also looking ahead to the final revision of U.S. gross domestic product and labor market data.

On the M&A news front: Toshiba has signed a $17.7B deal to sell its prized chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital.

Oil is up 1% at $52.66/bbl, gold is steady at $1288/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.33%.

