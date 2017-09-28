Alcobra to merge with Arcturus Therapeutics in all-stock deal; shares ahead 15% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) is up 15% premarket on light volume on the news that it has agreed to merge with privately held Arcturus Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on developing RNA medicines to treat infectious diseases, cystic fibrosis, NASH and rare liver diseases.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Alcobra shareholders will own ~40% of the combined firm while Arcturus shareholders will own ~60%. The deal should close in Q4.

The companies will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the merger.