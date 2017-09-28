Deutsche Bank raises Facebook price target

Deutsche Bank raises its Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) price target by $5 to $220 and maintains a Buy rating citing positive ad checks.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley says ad checks indicate strong client budget growth in Q3 and a long-term willingness to lean into newer Facebook ad programs including Instagram Stories and Messenger.

Deutsche Bank raises its ad revenue growth rate forecast from Q3 from 39% to 42% and the FY18 estimate from 30% to 32%, which would total $51.6B in ad revenue.