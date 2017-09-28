Novartis teams up with UC-Berkeley aimed at "undruggable" disease targets

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will work with researchers from the University of California, Berkeley to develop new technologies to discover next-generation therapeutics aimed at disease targets in cancer and other illnesses that have been considered "undruggable" with small molecule compounds.

The partnership will be the basis for establishing the Novartis-Berkeley Center for Proteomics and Chemistry Technologies based at Berkeley and includes support for joint research projects.

A particular focus will be on degraders, bifunctional molecules that bind to disease targets on one end and to a key component in a cell's protein disposal system on the other. Researchers will explore the use of covalent chemoproteomics technology to reduce the time needed to create the degraders from years to months.

Financial terms are not disclosed.