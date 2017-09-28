Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) initiated with Sell rating with a $7 (22% downside risk) by Goldman Sachs. Shares down 2% premarket.

Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (25% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) initiated with Neutral rating and $41 (4% upside) price target by Goldman.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) initiated with Outperform rating and $9 (84% upside) price target by Cowen and Company.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) initiated with Neutral rating and $18 (flat) price target by Goldman.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) initiated with Buy rating and $55 (55% upside) price target by Goldman. Shares up 3% premarket.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) initiated with Neutral rating and $20 (13% downside risk) price target by Goldman.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) initiated with Neutral rating and $165 (11% upside) price target by Goldman.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (29% upside) price target by Goldman. Shares up 3% premarket.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James and Neutral by JPMorgan after FDA approval of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre Flash. Shares down 27% premarket.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) price target raised to $198 from $183 by Mizuho citing optimism that it will prevail over Regeneron/Sanofi in the Repatha/Praluent litigation.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) price target raised to $7 (265% upside) from $6 by H.C. Wainwright on expectations of CE Mark for C-Scan.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) downgraded to Neutral by C.L. King.