Beach Energy buys Origin Energy gas assets for $1.25B

Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF) agrees to acquire Origin Energy’s (OTCPK:OGFGF) conventional oil and gas business, Lattice Energy, for A$1.59B (US$1.25B).

Beach says the acquisition will triple its oil and gas reserves to 232M boe and raise its 2018 production guidance by 150% to 25M-27M barrels.

Analysts at RBC Capital see the deal as positive for Origin as the company continues its debt reduction program and long-term gas supply contracts with Lattice will support its Energy Markets business; the firm still rates Beach at Underperform.