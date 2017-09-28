BlackBerry up 8% after Q2 beats and positive guidance

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares are up 8.23% premarket after reporting Q2 revenue and EPS beats. The company reported record adjusted software and services revenue of $196M.

FY18 outlook: revenue, $920M to $950M (consensus: $919.53M); software and services revenue, 10% to 15% growth; FCF, positive after accounting for Qualcomm arbitration award net impact.

Product and service revenue: Enterprise software and services, $102M (flat Y/Y); BlackBerry Technology Solutions, $38M (flat); Licensing, IP and other, $56M (+250%); Handheld devices, $16M (-85%); SAF, $37M (-59%).

Customer retention: About 79% of software and services revenue was recurring and BlackBerry had around 3,300 enterprise customer orders in Q2.

Financials: Gross margin was 76% non-GAAP or 74% GAAP compared to 29.3% in last year’s quarter. Cash flow from operations totaled $3M. FCF broke even in Q2 and BlackBerry ended the quarter with $2.5B in cash and equivalents.

Press release

Previously: BlackBerry beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Sept. 28)