RedHill up 5% premarket ahead of data release from mid-stage study of Bekinda in IBS-D

Thinly traded micro cap RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that, on October 3, it will report top-line data from its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing BEKINDA (ondansetron) 12 mg (RHB-102) for the treatment of diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 am ET on October 3 to discuss the results.

Positive results from a Phase 3 study assessing a 24 mg dose of BEKINDA in acute gastroenteritis and gastritis were announced in June.

