Accenture down despite Q4 beats

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares are down 1.38% premarket despite reporting Q4 revenue and EPS beats. The Q1 outlook put revenue between $9.1B and $9.35B compared to the $9.13B consensus estimate.

Revenue by operating group: Communications, Media & Technology, $1.82B (+7% Y/Y); Financial Services, $1.95B (+9%); Health & Public Service, $1.61B (+5%); Products, $2.49B (+10%); Resources, $1.26B (+5%).

Revenue by region: North America, $4.23B (+4%); Europe, $3.12B (+10%); Growth Markets, $1.8B (+14%).

Financials: Operating margin was 14.2%, up 10 basis points on the year, with the FY18 outlook predicting between 14.9% to 15.1%. Operating cash flow was $1.9B, down from $2.07B, with $5B to $5.3B predicted for the year. Accenture reported $191M in property and equipment additions this quarter and expects the amount to total $600M for FY18. FCF totaled $1.8B, down from $1.91B in the prior year’s quarter, with between $4.4B to $4.7B FCF expected in the fiscal year.

Bookings: New bookings totaled $10.1B with Consulting new bookings at $5.1B and Outsourcing new bookings at $5B.

