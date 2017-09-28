AbbVie and Amgen settle Humira patent dispute

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) have agreed to settle their litigation over the latter's planned biosimilar to HUMIRA (adalimumab). Under the terms of the settlement, AbbVie will grant Amgen a non-exclusive license to HUMIRA intellectual property beginning on January 31, 2023 in the U.S. and on October 16, 2018 in most countries in the European Union. Other dates apply in a range of countries where AbbVie has patents. Amgen will pay royalties to AbbVie on sales of its biosimilar.

Specific terms are not disclosed. All litigation has been dismissed and Amgen has acknowledged the validity of AbbVie's HUMIRA patents.