Galena Biopharma completes enrollment in two NeuVax clinical trials in combination with trastuzumab; shares ahead 10% premarket

Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) announces that two clinical trials evaluating NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin; Genentech/Roche) for the prevention of recurrence in breast cancer patients have completed patient enrollment.

The milestones were reported by the clinical research organization conducting both trials – a Phase 2b clinical trial in HER2 1+/2+ patients and a Phase 2 clinical trial in HER2 3+ patients enrolling 300 and 100 patients respectively.

The primary endpoint of both the studies is disease-free survival after 24 months, with results expected in Q4 2019.

NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) is a, HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy under evaluation to prevent breast cancer recurrence after standard of care treatment in the adjuvant setting.