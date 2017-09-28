Lululemon CEO talks shop

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Laurent Potdevin sat down for an interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC in which he outlined how the company is utilizing the human factor at its retail locations.

"If you think about the evolution of how people lead their life and the evolution of athletic, mindful lifestyle[s], we know for a fact that people continue to crave human connections," Potdevin maintains.

"I always say that we are based in the world of human connection and product and the control of our distribution," he added.

On an encouraging note on the China business, Potdevin disclosed that Lululemon sales are up 350% this year with the Tmall partnership a sparkplug.

Shares of Lululemon are down 7.5% YTD.