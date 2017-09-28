Steven A. Cahillane appointed as new CEO of Kellogg as John A. Bryant retires

The Board of Directors of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has unanimously elected Steven A. Cahillane as Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 2 as current CEO John A. Bryant has decided to retire.

Cahillane most recently served as President and CEO of The Nature's Bounty Co.

Cahillane will also join the company's Board of Directors, effective Oct. 2.

Bryant will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board until March 15, 2018, at which time Cahillane will assume the role of Chairman and CEO.

Bryant said, "He is a proven leader with an exceptional track record of creating shareholder value. Steve has a tremendous history of success as the CEO of Nature's Bounty, a health and wellness company, as well as in senior leadership roles around the world at blue-chip consumer packaged goods companies including Coca-Cola and AB lnBev."

The Company also reaffirmed its FY2017 guidance for currency-neutral comparable Net Sales, Operating Profit, Earnings Per Share, and Cash Flow.

Meanwhile, its comparable-basis profit margins continue to improve, on the strength of its Project K and Zero-Based Budgeting initiatives.

