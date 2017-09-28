VistaGen nabs U.S. patent covering lead candidate AV-101; shares ahead 12% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap VistaGen (NASDAQ:VTGN) perks up 12% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for its patent application No. 14/775,287 related to certain methods of production for lead candidate AV-101.

AV-101 is an orally available CNS prodrug that is converted in the brain by cells called astrocytes into its active metabolite, 7-chlorokynurenic acid (7-CI-KYNA), a highly selective antagonist of certain receptors (NMDA) that play key roles in neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy and neuropathic pain.

It is currently in Phase 2 development for major depressive disorder and is ready to enter Phase 2 development for neuropathic pain.