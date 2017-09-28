Goldman Sachs calls IQOS a game changer for Philip Morris

Goldman Sachs upgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to a Conviction Buy List rating, one notch above just a garden variety Buy rating.

Analyst Judy Hong doesn't think the company is getting enough credit for the major product innovation story in play.

The IQOS platform is called by the GS team a game changer in tobacco (Reminder: IQOS heats tobacco just enough to release a flavored nicotine-containing vapor but doesn't burn tobacco).