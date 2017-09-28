Xcel Energy plans 300 MW wind farm in South Dakota

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) announces plans to build a 300 MW wind farm in South Dakota, which the company says puts it on pace to be the first U.S. utility to surpass 10K MW of wind on its system.

XEL says the Dakota Range I and II project is the first publicly announced wind project to advance under the phase down of federal tax credits, but adds that the project’s cost is low enough to compete with other fuel sources even without the full tax credit.

The wind farm is scheduled to become operational in 2021, subject to regulatory approval; no cost estimate is provided.