Achaogen nabs $18M BARDA contract to support C-Scape development; shares up 2% premarket

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) is up 2% premarket, albeit on only 250 shares, on the heels of its announcement that HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded it an $18M contract to support the development of S-Scape for the treatment of serious bacterial infections caused by extended-spectrum beta-lactamase-producing Enterobacteriaceae.

The contract includes committed funding of $12M over a nine-month base period followed by option periods potentially valued at $6M.

C-Scape is an orally available beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination antibiotic. It is currently in Phase 1 development. If successful, a Phase 3 study will be launched in H1 2018 in patients with complicated urinary tract infections.