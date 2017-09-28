Uber launches operations in Cambodia with regulatory approval

Uber (Private:UBER) launches operations in Cambodia today with regulatory approval, expanding the push into Southeast Asia.

The company opened Myanmar operations in June with regulatory approval but started in the Kohn Kaen province of Thailand this week without approval. Uber plans to petition Thailand for permission to operate in that market.

The U.S. Justice Department is currently investigating Uber for potential bribes in its Asia operations but Uber’s Asia Pacific director of policy & communications says Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia aren’t part of that probe.

